VCU women ousted in first round of NCAA Tournament

After being picked to win the Atlantic 10, the Rams got out of the gate slowly this season, beginning their schedule 2-5. They endured two COVID-19-related stoppages, pausing basketball activities on January 17 and again on February 4. VCU finished fifth in the A-10 regular season standings, but rattled off four wins in four days to take home the program’s first ever Atlantic-10 championship, doing so on its home floor. The final three victories of that run came over teams that had defeated the black and gold during the regular season.