Tuesday Forecast: Cloudy skies with some patchy drizzle possible later in the day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Mostly cloudy Tuesday with some patchy drizzle or areas of light rain by evening and overnight. A better rain chance tomorrow morning.
TUESDAY: Cloudy with patchy drizzle or some spotty light rain, mainly during the evening. Highs in the upper 50s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
WEDNESDAY: Showers likely morning through midday. Then some late afternoon clearing. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 70%)
THURSDAY: The Best Weather Day of the Week Partly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 70s.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and breezy with a shower possible. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
SATURDAY: Sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 70s.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
MONDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 60s.
