Tuesday Forecast: Cloudy skies with some patchy drizzle possible later in the day

Showers likely Wednesday

By Andrew Freiden | March 23, 2021 at 3:56 AM EDT - Updated March 23 at 3:56 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Mostly cloudy Tuesday with some patchy drizzle or areas of light rain by evening and overnight. A better rain chance tomorrow morning.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with patchy drizzle or some spotty light rain, mainly during the evening. Highs in the upper 50s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

WEDNESDAY: Showers likely morning through midday. Then some late afternoon clearing. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

THURSDAY: The Best Weather Day of the Week Partly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and breezy with a shower possible. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

SATURDAY: Sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

MONDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 60s.

