‘She just has a giving heart’: VCU employee honored for compassion toward coworkers

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An employee at the VCU Women’s Health Clinic is doing what she can to keep everyone’s spirits up in the office.
As we all know, it’s been a difficult year, but Marlene Moody is proof that a small act of kindness can go a long way. If you’re in a bad mood, Moody can brighten up your day.
“I just try to make sure that all of our staff have a good day, our physicians and our nurses as well. I try to bring in snacks for them, just something to kind of lighten their day,” Moody says.
A little bit, goes a long way, especially with the doctors and nurses. Marlene is a senior patient access representative at VCU Women’s Health - Nelson Clinic.
She’s one of the first points of contact for patients and a point of positivity for everyone in the office.
Lisa Franklin is her coworker.
“She just has a giving heart. I think it just makes her feel extremely good when she gives. She’s brought in gifts, she’s brought in clothes, she’s brought in groceries for other people,” Franklin said.
Marlene is always ready to celebrate a milestone.
Whether it’s a bridal or baby shower, birthday, or retirement party, she’s ready. With much of her supplies in her office, on standby.
“I want everything to be big, and go above and beyond so they can be happy when they walk in. I want them to say WOW when they walk in,” she said.
Now it’s her turn to be celebrated.
”She does everything for everybody and never asks for anything in return...and when we try to give her something she doesn’t take it. So I said, OK, let me just nominate her, see what happens, and then she has to accept it,” Franklin says.
Marlene was surprised and brought to tears.
