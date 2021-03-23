Richmond seeks to designate road in honor of Lt. Ashley Berry as family continues to seek justice

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond City Council will be taking up an ordinance to designate a portion of Berry Road to honor the late Richmond Fire Lieutenant Ashley Berry.
“I am just grateful for the ways Ashley touched people’s lives in a positive way,” said her uncle, George Berry Jr. “I am going to be in the house or come outside and see her name and leap for joy.”
Berry lives directly across from where the street sign will go in the 2700 block of Berry Road.
“I will look up and blow her a kiss,” said Berry Jr.
Lt. Ashley Berry was shot and killed outside of a Hopewell home on a Thanksgiving night in 2019.
Berry’s family says she shielded her then 5-year-old son from the gunfire.
“That’s our baby girl,” said her father, Waverly Berry. ”She made an impact on the Richmond community.”
Berry was a mother of three who often volunteered with young people. Her best friend says she leaves behind a legacy of teaching others how to be a humble servant because that is how she lived her life.
More than a year later, no one has been charged for her death.
“One of my main concerns right now is just justice,” said Waverly Berry.
He says the family wants closure and they want whoever committed this crime to come forward.
“She was here for my graduation, she won’t be here for [my brother’s], I don’t think that is fair at all. We want justice,” said Ya’Mya Braxton, Lt. Berry’s daughter.
To honor the slain lieutenant, the city is set to designate Berry Road in the city’s southside after her.
“Associating her name with that street and her legacy is going to make a big impact,” said Waverly Berry.
