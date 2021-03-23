Over 1,400 COVID-19 cases reported in 24 hours | Positivity rate remains at 5.6%

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Health Department reported 608,704 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia, a 1,470 case increase in the past 24 hours.
The health department is also reporting 10,143 deaths and 26,037 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 6,356,719 PCR tests have been given throughout the state. The 7-day PCR testing positivity rate remains at 5.6%.
VDH uses the number of new cases per 100,000 population to describe new infections, not positive tests per 100,000 population because some people will be tested more than once.
Eight new outbreaks were reported Wednesday. The total number of outbreaks is 2,808.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 68,260 cases associated with the outbreaks.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 24,999 cases, 845 hospitalizations, 388 deaths
- Henrico: 22,675 cases, 953 hospitalizations, 566 deaths
- Richmond: 15,453 cases, 741 hospitalizations, 239 deaths
- Hanover: 7,106 cases, 258 hospitalizations, 147 deaths
- Petersburg: 3,448 cases, 146 hospitalizations, 74 deaths
- Goochland: 1,289 cases, 46 hospitalizations, 20 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
