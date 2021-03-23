News to Know for March 23: Southside vaccine clinic opens; More stimulus payments; Virtual casino meeting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a quick look at our top headlines before you start your day!
Cloudy with patchy drizzle or some spotty light rain, mainly during the evening.
Highs in the upper 50s.
The sheriff’s office says Lakia Labray Mason was reported missing on March 20 and was last seen in the area of Yanceyville Road in Louisa.
Mason is 5′5″ inches tall, weighing 143 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on Mason’s whereabouts, contact the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office at (540)-967-1234, or anonymously at (800)-346-1466.
Ten people, including a police officer, were killed during what authorities described as an active shooter situation.
Police announced a suspect was seriously injured and taken into custody. It isn’t clear how many people were involved in the shooting.
The suspect was getting medical treatment and there was no further threat to the public, authorities said.
Officers had escorted a shirtless man with blood running down his leg out of the store in handcuffs but authorities would not say if he was the suspect.
The church, located on Midlothian Turnpike, will operate only on Tuesdays, to start. This is by-appointment-only, so no walkups allowed.
But the clinic will expand access to the shot by allowing more vulnerable communities to step forward.
Celebration Church will join Richmond Raceway and Arthur Ashe Center as community vaccine clinics for Richmond and Henrico. The health districts remain in phase 1B with plans to open up to 1C in April.
Another clinic is set to open in Varina at the end of this month.
An early-morning fire at an assisted living facility in New York prompted the evacuation of residents and led to the partial collapse of the building.
Flames gutted the Evergreen Court Home for Adults early Tuesday in the Rockland County community of Spring Valley, about 30 miles north of New York City.
There were reports of multiple injuries.
The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately known.
Governor Ralph Northam will give an update on the Commonwealth’s pandemic response and vaccine rollout Tuesday at 2 p.m.
You can watch his remarks live on NBC12.
NBC12 will also stream it on Facebook, our app, and our channels on Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Virginia Commonwealth University has hired a research and consulting firm to conduct an independent review of Greek life following the death of a student.
This comes after the death of freshman Adam Oakes was found dead in an off-campus house on West Clay Street on Feb. 27. His family believes Oakes was hazed during a party on Friday night after he accepted a bid to join Delta Chi.
Police and VCU have not confirmed these reports of hazing.
More stimulus checks are coming.
The Biden administration said the second batch of COVID-19 payments will be issued this week.
For some taxpayers receiving the direct deposit, payments began processing on Friday.
Some people might see the money in their account as provisional or pending until the official pay date on Wednesday. The government says going forward, additional batches will be made weekly.
Richmond residents are invited to attend a virtual community meeting to discuss casino resorts.
Residents are encouraged to give feedback on the six proposals the city has received.
The next meeting is scheduled for March 23 at 6 p.m.
You can access the meeting HERE or by phone at 804-316-9457, phone conference ID: 934 627 185#.
More information can be found, here.
