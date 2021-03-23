James River tops L.C. Bird in football for first time since 2000

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. (WWBT) - Monday marked an historic night for James River on the football field in a game that went down to the wire.
The Rapids came up with key sack as time expired, topping L.C. Bird, 25-24. James River, which found itself trailing at halftime, 18-7, mounted a fierce comeback in the second 24 minutes to put the Skyhawks on the ropes and complete the upset. It marked the first victory over Bird for the Skyhawks since 2000.
It also marks the first victory for interim head coach Kyle Freedman. Freedman took over for James Riley, who resigned as the Rapids’ head coach last week.
James River improved to 1-3 on the season while the Skyhawks fell to 0-4. The Rapids visit Midlothian on Friday, while Bird hosts Cosby.
NOTE: During NBC12′s broadcast on Monday night, two members of James River’s football team were misidentified. Quarterback Brian Moran threw a touchdown pass to Chris Seward in the second quarter for the Rapids’ first score of the game. We apologize for the error.
