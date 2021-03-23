FBI offers $10,000 reward for information on Richmond man’s 2016 murder

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond FBI branch is offering a $10,000 reward for information in regards to a murder that took place in 2016.
On October 14, 2016, officers found the body of Ronald A. Holder, 48, in his car outside the Dollar General store at 3903 Walmsley Boulevard just after 8 a.m. Police say he suffered from an apparent gunshot wound.
According to the investigation, Holder arrived at the Dollar General in the early morning hours of October 14, 2016, parked his vehicle and entered the store through the front entrance.
While inside the store, Holder gathered the overnight cash deposits and placed them inside a gray and black soft-sided cooler.
Approximately 15 minutes later, Holder exited the building and was getting ready to exit the parking lot.
Police say video footage showed an unknown subject fire multiple rounds at Holder, flees the scene, then returns and opens the door to Holder’s vehicle.
The grey and black soft-sided cooler was nowhere to be found once officers arrived onto the scene, according to investigators.
Anyone with information should contact the Richmond Division of the FBI at 804-261-1044.
