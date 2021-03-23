City of Richmond, partners to use federal grant to focus on abandoned properties

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The City of Richmond Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD), Henrico County Economic Development Authority (HEDA) and project:Homes will be using a federal grant to assess abandoned and underused properties.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) awarded the grant to the city and will provide funding for the city and its coalition partners to focus on target areas with environmental contaminants and potential redevelopment or reuse opportunities under the Brownfields Program.
“This Brownfields assessment grant is crucial to moving our region forward by helping to encourage redevelopment, recruit businesses, create well-paying jobs and revitalize neighborhoods in the City of Richmond and Henrico County”, Keisha M. Birchett, Project Development Manager for the City of Richmond, said.
Brownfields are abandoned or underused industrial and commercial properties that are hindered by hazardous contaminants or pollutants.
The initial target areas will identify sites along the Richmond Highway (formerly Jefferson Davis Highway) and Commerce Road corridors, properties around the Henrico Plaza, and properties along Mechanicsville Turnpike and the Laburnum Gateway.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.