City council introduces ordinance to paint Pulse bus lanes red

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond city council introduced an ordinance to direct funds from the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation to paint the Pulse Bus Rapid Transit lanes red.
The ordinance was introduced during the March 22 city council meeting.
“With this ordinance, we’ll join other pioneering cities in using red lanes to help complete our streets, building a safer and more efficient transit system for our riders,” Mayor Stoney said.
The pavement of the transit-only lanes will be painted red, either solid or hatched, starting with the stretch of Broad Street between Thompson Street and Foushee Street. According to the city, approximately 14 buses per hour use that section of the major thoroughfare during peak travel.
The city also listed the two benefits red lanes have, which are route efficiency and pedestrian safety.
Clearly marked, bright red lanes help drivers understand when they must vacate a bus lane, which improves bus arrival times.
The clear red markings also indicate to pedestrians that the traffic flow is different from other lanes, encouraging extra caution.
The grant funds were secured by the city’s Office of Equitable Transit and Mobility, led by longtime transit professional Dironna Moore Clarke.
“Complete streets lead to safer, faster, better transit,” Clarke said. “As we seek to build out a truly multimodal network, the red bus lanes along the Pulse route will serve as a model for other key corridors.”
A combination of city funds and the state grant will make this project possible.
The state will reimburse the city over $1.6 million for the project, and the city is allocating $413,452 from the Department of Public Works Central Virginia Transportation Authority special fund account.
The project is scheduled to be completed in spring 2022.
