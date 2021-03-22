Yankee Candle’s Williamsburg store to close

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Yankee Candle will be closing its Williamsburg location in April.
According to NBC affiliate WAVY, the flagship store will close its doors come mid-April.
A spokesperson sent the following statement to WAVY regarding the closure:
“No store closing decision is ever made lightly or without careful thought and consideration. We are grateful to our Williamsburg store employees who have consistently delivered an amazing guest experience to thousands of guests over the last 15 years and we will provide them with transition assistance.”
Smaller store locations will be at Greenbrier, Lynnhaven and Patrick Henry malls, WAVY reports.
