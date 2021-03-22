VCU hires research, consulting firm to conduct independent review of Greek life

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Commonwealth University has hired a research and consulting firm to conduct an independent review of Greek life following the death of a student.
This comes after the death of freshman Adam Oakes was found dead in an off-campus house on West Clay Street on Feb. 27. His family believes Oakes was hazed during a party on Friday night after he accepted a bid to join Delta Chi.
Police and VCU have not confirmed these reports of hazing.
Dyad Strategies, which specializes in cultural and risk assessment within fraternities and sororities, will conduct the review on VCU’s Greek community.
“We look forward to the review of Greek life at VCU by Dyad Strategies and their recommendations. This comprehensive review of major facets of Greek life will assist us as a university community in realizing our values related to a climate of respect, care and inclusion while also promoting health and safety,” said Charles Klink, Ph.D., senior vice provost for student affairs.
VCU said the review will happen in two parts.
“The first portion of the review, the community cultural survey, will launch in late March. Dyad representatives will then visit VCU in late April to conduct interviews and focus groups. The final report, which will include benchmarked findings and a series of recommendations, will be submitted to VCU in June. Cultural and risk assessment examines factors that influence member and organizational experiences including sense of belonging, quality of relationships, alcohol use, social status, hazing, openness to diversity, commitment, identification, sexual assault mindset, and motivation to join, among others,” a release said.
Dyad Strategies has conducted reviews of Greek life communities on nearly 100 campuses. It is currently partnered with 15 national fraternities and sororities. It has conducted nearly 20 full-scale external reviews on campuses in the last five years.
