U of R announces decision for commencement will be announced by April 1

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The University of Richmond announced the decision for the university’s spring commencement will be made by April 1.
The university said on its website the commencement ceremonies that are currently scheduled on May 7 through May 9 will align with the color stages within their Physical Distancing Framework.
“The health and safety of our community is our top priority and public health guidance will continue to inform our planning for commencement events,” the university said in a statement.
