State offers students free help applying for financial aid
Free Application for Federal Student Aid (Source: WAFB)
By Associated Press | March 22, 2021 at 12:29 PM EDT - Updated March 22 at 4:09 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Governor Ralph Northam says the state is offering free help to students and their families to apply for college financial aid.

Northam’s office said in a statement Monday that the coronavirus pandemic has lead to a decline in completion rates of the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA.

Students and families can go to virginiacan.org/fafsa to schedule a virtual meeting until June 30.

Virginia has seen 4,300 fewer high school seniors complete the FAFSA. That’s a drop of nearly 10% compared to last year. The decline also mirrors the 9% drop in FAFSA completion rates across the country.

