Richmond seeks to designate road in honor of Lt. Ashley Berry

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond City Council will be taking up an ordinance to designate a portion of Berry Road to honor the late Richmond Fire Lieutenant Ashley Berry.
Berry was shot and killed outside of a Hopewell home on a Thanksgiving night in 2019.
Berry’s family says she shielded her then five-year-old son from the gunfire.
More than a year later, no one has been charged for her death.
To honor the slain lieutenant, the city is set to designate Berry Road in the city’s southside after her.
The city council’s meeting will be on March 22 at 6 p.m.
