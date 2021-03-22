Richmond makes USA Today’s top 10 cities to go paddling

Kids in Kayaks help Richmond children discover new challenges while exploring the James River near downtown.
By NBC12 Newsroom | March 22, 2021 at 3:35 PM EDT - Updated March 22 at 3:35 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond has made USA Today’s list of the top 10 best cities to go paddling.

USA Today said the Richmond region and James River have no shortage of kayaking spots.

Roanoke also made the list coming in at number three due to the Roanoke River Blueway.

The number one spot went to the Cuyahoga River that runs through Cleveland, Ohio.

Bartram’s Garden in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and Lady Bird Lake in Austin, Texas rounded out the top five.

