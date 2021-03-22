RFD: Federal Reserve Bank employee exposed to powder opening package

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Crews were called to the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond after they say an employee was exposed to an unknown powder.
Richmond Fire Department was called around 2:40 p.m. to the 700 block of East Byrd Street after an employee was exposed to an unknown white powder after opening a package.
Henrico Regional Hazmat also responded to the scene.
Two employees and the area where the incident happened were isolated.
RFD said no injuries were reported and no medical treatment was needed.
The incident was marked under control just before 5 p.m.
