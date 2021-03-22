Police: Three arrests made in Colonial Heights Waffle House shooting

From left to right: Jaquan Poarch, Migueal Bouldin, Anthony T. Taylor Jr. (Source: Colonial Heights Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom | March 22, 2021 at 12:44 PM EDT - Updated March 22 at 12:44 PM

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Police say three arrests have been made after a shooting at a Waffle House located in Colonial Heights back in February.

On February 6 at approximately 2:30 a.m., Colonial Heights Police Officers responded to the Waffle House, located at 2002 Boulevard, for reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival officers located evidence of multiple rounds exchanged in the parking lot and adjacent roadways.

According to an investigation conducted by Colonial Heights detectives, the following men have been charged in connection to the shooting:

  • Migueal Bouldin - Inciting a riot
  • Jaquan W. Poarch - Inciting a riot
  • Anthony T. Taylor Jr. - Two counts of malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, reckless handling of a firearm

All three men are being held at Riverside Regional Jail.

Authorities also say during the investigation, multiple firearms, drug distribution materials and over 150 pieces of evidence were collected and submitted to the Department of Forensic Science in Richmond for further examination, therefore additional charges may also be pending.

