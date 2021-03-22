1 person arrested, another sought in connection to robbery

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police have arrested one person and are searching for another in connection to a robbery.
Police were called to the Budget Inn along Jamestown Drive for the report of a person robbed on March 21.
Officers said they found a victim who had been assaulted during the incident.
Police arrested Dezerae Ford, 33, of Petersburg, and charged her with robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.
Officers are searching for Lorenzo Walker, 43, of Petersburg, who is wanted for robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.
