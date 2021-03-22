News to Know for March 22: Not paying for vaccine; Men’s basketball teams out of NCAA tournament; Pleasant spring week ahead

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a quick look at our top headlines before you start your day!
A gorgeous Monday with a chance of showers or light rain later tomorrow.
Today will be mostly sunny. Lows in the lower to mid 30s, highs in the mid 60s. A pleasant spring weather day.
Police were called shortly after 4 p.m. to the 6100 block of Cricklewood Drive for the report of someone shot.
At the scene, officers found a man with a gunshot wound.
He was taken to the hospital for serious injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
The Virginia Department of Transportation will start work next week on an interchange improvements project at Interstate 95 and Maury Street in Richmond.
The goal is for traffic to flow better through the I-95/Maury Street interchange during rush hours.
The project will address “deficiencies in capacity, geometry and safety.”
If all goes according to plan, the project is projected to be done in the spring of 2022. Click here to learn more.
Some insurances may mistakenly charge you for the vaccine or an administrative fee related to your vaccination.
But experts say you should just call your provider to make sure those fees are waived.
According to the CDC, vaccination providers can be reimbursed for administration fees by the patient’s public or private insurance company, or for uninsured patients, by the Health Resources and Services Administration’s Provider Relief Fund, and no one can be denied a vaccine if they are unable to pay a vaccine administration fee.
Even if you don’t have insurance, those vaccines should still be free to you. Worstell says it is possible to be charged if you got your vaccine at the same time as a regularly scheduled doctor’s visit, but in that case, those charges should only be for those additional services and not the vaccine.
Richmond City Council will be taking up an ordinance to designate a portion of Berry Road to honor the late Richmond Fire Lieutenant Ashley Berry.
Berry was shot and killed outside of a Hopewell home on a Thanksgiving night in 2019.
The city council’s meeting will be on March 22 at 6 p.m.
After a year of budget cuts because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Henrico County leaders are looking to reinvest in its employees and schools during fiscal year 2022.
Nearly $58 million of the budget deals with pay raises for county employees. Every full-time employee will receive at least a 4.4% raise, with Henrico County Public School (HCPS) teachers receiving a minimum of 6.9%. Of the proposed $984 million general fund, HCPS accounts for 57% of the fund ($560.9 million); HCPS’s operating budget totals $707.5 million.
The public hearing for Henrico will be on March 23 at 6 p.m.
In Chesterfield, leaders want to allocate Allocate $36 million across public safety and teacher pay plans and $344 million in school funding, which is the highest in Chesterfield’s history.
The public hearing for Chesterfield will be on March 24 at 6 p.m.
March Madness turned into March Sadness for many basketball fans in Virginia with all five men’s basketball teams not advancing in the next round of the NCAA tournament.
One of these upsets came from VCU, which received multiple positive COVID-19 tests. Their game against Oregon was declared a no-contest on Saturday evening.
There’s still hope for the Rams in the NCAA tournament.
The VCU Women’s Basketball Team will face Indiana during the first round tomorrow afternoon at 2 p.m.
The University of Richmond announced the decision for the university’s spring commencement will be made by April 1.
The university said on its website the commencement ceremonies that are currently scheduled on May 7 through May 9 will align with the color stages within their Physical Distancing Framework.
“The health and safety of our community is our top priority and public health guidance will continue to inform our planning for commencement events,” the university said in a statement.
Richmond residents who still need vacuum leaf removal need to request service before it ends on March 22.
The Department of Public Works said requests currently in the system and those made before the deadline will be honored.
You can make a request online or by calling 311.
Payment must be made before the service date will be scheduled.

