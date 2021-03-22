National gas prices stable for five days in a row

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - According to the AAA, the national gas price average has been stable at $2.88 for the past five days.
Virginia’s average ($2.75) is up a penny over a week ago, up 22 cents over last month and up 79 cents over March 22, 2020.
In Richmond, gas prices have fallen 0.3 cents per gallon within the past week, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 567 stations in Richmond.
Gas Buddy also says the cheapest station in Richmond is priced at $2.51/g today while the most expensive is $2.99/g, which is a 48 cent difference per gallon.
The lowest price in Virginia today is $2.37/g while the highest is $3.49/g, a difference of $1.12 per gallon.
