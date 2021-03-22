$6 million in Homeless Reduction Grants to help fund 38 housing projects

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam announced that more than $6 million Homeless Reduction Grants through the Virginia Housing Trust Fund.
The money will help fund 38 projects across the state.
“Housing affordability continues to be a challenge nationwide, and the COVID-19 pandemic has shown us in very stark terms how too many families are at risk of losing their homes,” said Northam. “As we continue to rebuild our economy, we must ensure our most vulnerable Virginians are able to recover and find stability. These grants will help add critical permanent supportive housing units to our stock and fund innovative efforts to reduce homelessness, right now as we weather this public health crisis and into the future.”
Northam and the General Assembly invested $55 million in the Virginia Housing Trust Fund this fiscal year, and Northam’s budget proposal increases the funding to $70.7 million in the current year.
Here is a list of just the Central Virginia projects receiving funding:
Micah Ecumenical Ministries - $380,070
Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania, and Stafford counties, and the city of Fredericksburg
This project will expand permanent supportive housing in the Fredericksburg Continuum of Care. The grant will fund two full-time housing case managers to work exclusively with people receiving permanent supportive housing and provide rental assistance for five additional units of permanent supportive housing.
Bay Aging - $300,000
Essex, Gloucester, King and Queen, King William, Lancaster, Mathews, Middlesex, Northumberland, Richmond, and Westmoreland counties
This project will fund planning and innovative housing solutions for adults aged 62 and older who are currently experiencing homelessness in the Northern Neck Middle Peninsula Local Planning Group. Additionally, funding will support rapid re-housing expenses, including a housing stabilization case manager, housing stabilization financial assistance, and housing search and placement to connect older adults with permanent housing.
HomeAgain - $260,000
City of Richmond
This funding will support housing search and placement, housing stabilization case management, housing stabilization financial assistance, rent arrears, and rent assistance to homeless single and older adults. The project will provide the growing population of individuals and seniors experiencing homelessness with supports to obtain and maintain permanent housing.
Homeward - $253,750
Charles City, Chesterfield, Goochland, Hanover, Henrico, New Kent, and Powhatan counties, the city of Richmond, and the town of Ashland
This project will support staffing to connect older adults currently staying in a pandemic response shelter in the Greater Richmond Continuum of Care with permanent supportive housing. Funding will support policy development and a consumer support council to integrate older adults who have experienced homelessness into the program.
St. Joseph’s Villa - $253,122
Cities of Colonial Heights, Hopewell, and Petersburg
The Crater Area Coalition on Homelessness will support an expanded youth project built off of research from the Petersburg High School Pilot Program, containing three components: targeted youth outreach, youth housing solutions, and youth-driven system planning. In addition to serving 10 youth in the pilot program, this funding will also support an outreach specialist to serve 10 additional youth.
Commonwealth Catholic Charities - $124,330
City of Richmond
This youth innovation project will support outreach services to young adults aged 18-24 experiencing or at-risk of experiencing homelessness. The grant will fund youth outreach workers who will provide case management services to connect homeless youth with housing resources as well as travel necessary to connect youth with permanent housing.
St. Joseph’s Villa - $100,000
City of Petersburg
This funding will support the continuation of the Petersburg Pilot Project that originated as part of the Challenged Schools Initiative and has continued in coordination with the Petersburg City and Schools Initiative. Petersburg High School and the Petersburg Department of Social Services are partners with this project.
St. Joseph’s Villa - $97,983
Charles City, Chesterfield, Goochland, Hanover, Henrico, New Kent, and Powhatan counties, the city of Richmond, and the town of Ashland
The Flagler project will provide housing stabilization services and rent assistance for five chronically homeless individuals in need of permanent supportive housing, serving as a bridge for individuals in need of long-term housing supports to maintain permanent housing in the Greater Richmond Continuum of Care.
Micah Ecumenical Ministries - $92,700
Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania, and Stafford counties, and the city of Fredericksburg
This project will expand housing location capacity in the Fredericksburg Continuum of Care and target individuals 62 years of age or older who are experiencing homelessness. The grant will support a part-time housing case manager, housing locator, rental assistance, and housing stabilization financial assistance for 10 households.
Virginia Commonwealth University School of Social Work - $69,666
City of Richmond
This project will develop a shared housing model using private market housing tailored to meet the needs of LGBTQ+, pregnant, and parenting youth aged 18-24. This grant will fund portions of salaries for two professors, a part-time project coordinator, a Master of Social Work intern to assist with program development and evaluation, stipends for youth involvement in focus groups, and travel to present at the Virginia Governor’s Housing Conference and the National Alliance to End Homelessness Conference.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.