Man injured after falling off horse while fleeing police

By Associated Press | March 22, 2021 at 12:04 PM EDT - Updated March 22 at 12:21 PM

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) - Virginia authorities say a wanted man was seriously injured when he fell off the horse while fleeing police and was hit by a police vehicle. Police responded to an intersection in downtown Lynchburg around 7:45 p.m.

Saturday regarding a wanted individual who was riding a horse.

The man fled on his horse but fell off about 15 minutes later while officers were attempting to stop him.

One of the officers accidentally struck the man with a vehicle as he was lying in the road.

The man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The horse was not injured.

