Man injured after falling off horse while fleeing police

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) - Virginia authorities say a wanted man was seriously injured when he fell off the horse while fleeing police and was hit by a police vehicle. Police responded to an intersection in downtown Lynchburg around 7:45 p.m.
Saturday regarding a wanted individual who was riding a horse.
The man fled on his horse but fell off about 15 minutes later while officers were attempting to stop him.
One of the officers accidentally struck the man with a vehicle as he was lying in the road.
The man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
The horse was not injured.
