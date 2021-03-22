Kiwanis Club of Richmond collecting shoes for Soles4Souls

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Kiwanis Club of Richmond is collecting new or gently-used shoes for Soles4Souls.
The organization is trying to collect 1,000 pairs of shoes for the campaign.
“We are honored to be partnering with the Soles4Souls team as it promotes entrepreneurship and puts refurbished shoes on feet in need,” said Harry Harris, president of the Kiwanis Club of Richmond.
Director of Soles4Souls in Virginia and the District of Columbia Stephanie Hathaway said that the donated shoes will be sent to nations such as Haiti and Honduras.
“We provide relief, create jobs and empower people to break the cycle of poverty. The income generated by selling just one pair of shoes in Haiti can provide up to five meals for a family in need,” Hathaway said. “Thirty pairs sold by an entrepreneur in Honduras can provide up to a year of schooling for a child.”
The Richmond Kiwanis club is also asking for the community to donate to the cause.
To donate shoes, contact the Kiwanis Club of Richmond by phone at 804-447-3769, by email at richmondkiwanis@comcast.net, through its website or Facebook.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.