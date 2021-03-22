I-95 construction in full swing near Fredericksburg; drivers should expect delays

By NBC12 Newsroom | March 22, 2021 at 6:06 PM EDT - Updated March 22 at 6:06 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With the spring season here, that means construction work on roadways is in full swing.

Interstate 95 drivers should expect delays in the Fredericksburg area with construction getting underway.

There are multiple work zones scheduled, with full traffic stops starting on March 22 in Stafford County north of Exit 133.

Northbound and southbound traffic will be stopped for up to 30 minutes between midnight and 3 a.m. at the site of the future Truslow Road overpass under construction at mile marker 134 as part of the I-95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project.

“Two other projects as part of the Improve 95 program will also have lane closures including the I-95 Southbound Rappahannock River Crossing and I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing,” VDOT said.

Weather permitting, here is the schedule from VDOT:

I-95 Southbound

Monday, March 22 – Tuesday, March 23

Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to Exit 133 (Route 17)

  • 9 p.m. – 10 p.m. – Single lane closure
  • 10 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. – Double lane closure
  • Midnight – 3 a.m. – Full traffic stop up to 30 minutes
  • 4:30 a.m. – 10 a.m. Single lane closure

Tuesday, March 23

Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to Exit 133 (Route 17)

  • 6 – 10 a.m. – Single lane closure

Exit 126 (Massaponax) to Exit 118 (Thornburg)

  • 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. – Single lane closure

Tuesday, March 23 – Wednesday, March 24

Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to Exit 133 (Route 17)

  • 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. – Single lane closure
  • 10 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. – Double lane closure
  • Midnight – 3 a.m. – Full traffic stop up to 30 minutes
  •  4:30 a.m. – 10 a.m. Single lane closure

Wednesday, March 24

Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to Exit 133 (Route 17)

  • 6 – 10 a.m. – Single lane closure

Wednesday, March 24 – Thursday, March 25

Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to Exit 133 (Route 17)

  • 9 p.m. – 10 p.m. – Single lane closure
  • 10 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. – Double lane closure
  • Midnight – 3 a.m. – Full traffic stop up to 30 minutes
  • 4:30 a.m. – 10 a.m. Single lane closure

Thursday, March 25

Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to Exit 133 (Route 17)

  • 6 – 10 a.m. – Single lane closure

Thursday, March 25 – Friday, March 26

Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to Exit 133 (Route 17)

  • 9 p.m. – 10 p.m. – Single lane closure
  • 10 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. – Double lane closure
  • Midnight – 3 a.m. – Full traffic stop up to 30 minutes
  • 4:30 a.m. – 6 a.m. Single lane closure

Friday, March 26 – Saturday, March 27

Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to Exit 133 (Route 17)

  • 10 p.m. – 7 a.m. – Single lane closure

I-95 Northbound

Tuesday, March 23

Exit 133 (Route 17) to Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway)

  • 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. – Single lane closure

Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to Exit 140 (Courthouse Road)

  • 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. – Single lane closure

Tuesday, March 23 – Wednesday, March 24

Exit 133 (Route 17)

  • 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. – Single lane closure/narrowed ramp on northbound collector-distributor lane

Wednesday, March 24

Exit 133 (Route 17) to Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway)

  • 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. – Single lane closure

Wednesday, March 24 – Thursday, March 25

Exit 133 (Route 17)

  • 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. – Single lane closure/narrowed ramp on northbound collector-distributor lane

Thursday, March 25

Exit 133 (Route 17) to Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway)

  • 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. – Single lane closure

Thursday, March 25 – Friday, March 26

Exit 118 (Thornburg) to Exit 126 (Massaponax)

  • 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Single lane closure

Exit 133 (Route 17) to Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway)

  • 9 p.m. – 10 p.m. – Single lane closure
  • 10 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. – Double lane closure
  • Midnight – 3 a.m. – Full traffic stop up to 30 minutes
  • 4:30 a.m. – All lanes open

