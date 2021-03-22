32 Henrico teachers earn board certification

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Thirty-two Henrico teachers have received certification from the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards, the nation’s highest mark of accomplishment.
Henrico County Public Schools said this is the most teachers in the division to get the certification.
In addition to those teachers earning the status, five teachers renewed their certifications.
HCPS said the school division had the most out of the state and is the sixth-largest group in the country.
“Becoming certified is a rigorous process. Teachers must submit detailed portfolios to be reviewed by their peers. The portfolios include videos of the candidates teaching, documented professional accomplishments, reflective essays and examples of student work. Teachers must also pass an exam relevant to his or her subject and level of instruction,” a release said.
The 32 teachers will be recognized in an online ceremony on April 14, along with teachers from Richmond, Chesterfield and Hanover.
