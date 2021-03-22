Gov. Northam to give update on COVID-19, vaccine rollout on Tuesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam will give an update on the Commonwealth’s pandemic response and vaccine rollout Tuesday at 2 p.m.
As of Monday, March 22, the Virginia Health Department reported 605,967 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia, with more than 24 percent of the state’s population having at least one dose of the vaccine.
You can watch his remarks live on NBC12.
NBC12 will also stream it on Facebook, our app, and our channels on Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
