Forecast: A pleasant spring week ahead, with some showers likely

A gorgeous Monday with a chance of showers or light rain later tomorrow
MONDAY. Mostly sunny. Lows in the lower to mid 30s, highs in the mid 60s. A pleasant spring weather day.
TUESDAY: Increasing clouds in afternoon. Late afternoon or evening showers likely. Less than 1/4″ expected. Lows lower 40s, highs: mid 60s Rain chance 50%
WEDNESDAY: Clouds and morning showers, then some afternoon clearing. Lows lower 40s, highs mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
THURSDAY: Partly Sunny. Lows upper 40s, highs in mid 70s.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Showers possible in the morning. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
SATURDAY: Sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs near 70.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. A chance for showers and thunderstorms. (Rain Chance: 40%)
