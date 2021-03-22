On federal death row, inmates talk about Biden, executions

FILE - This Aug. 26, 2020 file photo shows the federal prison complex in Terre Haute, Ind. Inmates on federal death row tell The Associated Press that a leading topic of conversation through airducts they use to communicate is whether President Joe Biden will keep a campaign pledge to halt federal executions. Biden hasn’t spoken publicly to that question since taking office four days after the Trump administration executed the last of 13 inmates at the Terre Haute prison where federal death row is located. (Source: AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)