Work on Henrico roundabout to cause delays March 22-24

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Work on a roundabout in Henrico County will cause delays March 22-24.
Crews will be working on the roundabout at Greenwood and Woodman roads, which is expected to slow traffic.
Crews will work from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day to prepare the roundabout to begin receiving traffic with a preliminary surface on March 24.
Drivers should expect significant delays and use alternate routes, if possible.
Flaggers and police will help direct traffic while crews work.
A detour will redirect trucks around the area by way of Old Washington Highway and Mountain Road.
Construction is expected to be complete by the fall.
