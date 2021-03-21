VCUarts Theatre to hold first in-person show since last year

“Youthful lovers, aging lust, clever servants, foolish masters and eccentric townsfolk collide in crazy combinations and schemes. It all begins when Pantalone, the town’s most powerful citizen, stirs up a hornet’s nest of unrest. He woos his son’s sweetheart, bites his servant on the arm, and pits himself against friend and foe alike. The aggrieved citizens hatch a plot to get revenge and save the young lovers. They enlist the services of the local baker, Pulcinella, a dental-guild drop-out with a bagful of terrifying tools and a sadistic plan. Come watch this collision course of physical stunts and verbal fireworks— will Pantalone fall for the ruse or have his own revenge in turn? Get ready for laughs and a rowdy performance!”