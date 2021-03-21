VCUarts Theatre to hold first in-person show since last year

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - VCUarts Theatre is set to hold its first in-person show since February 2020 with its production of “The Dentist.”
The theatre said, “this comedy uses elements of the traditional commedia dell’arte style to create a rowdy and fun experience for the audience.”
“While recently written by Terry Glaser, The Dentist is based off the traditional commedia dell’arte form of theatre, a fifteenth century form of ‘Italian Comedy’ where actors in traditional masks and costumes use improvised dialogue and slapstick to play stock characters,” a release said.
All performances will be outside, socially distanced and masks will be required for those who attend.
Performances will be held April 8-16 at VCU’s Park Plaza, which is a small amphitheater located behind Hibbs Hall and to the east of the W.E. Singleton Center for the Performing Arts
Tickets are free but require a reservation. To register, click here, or call the box office at 804-828-6026.
Here is a bit about the show:
“Youthful lovers, aging lust, clever servants, foolish masters and eccentric townsfolk collide in crazy combinations and schemes. It all begins when Pantalone, the town’s most powerful citizen, stirs up a hornet’s nest of unrest. He woos his son’s sweetheart, bites his servant on the arm, and pits himself against friend and foe alike. The aggrieved citizens hatch a plot to get revenge and save the young lovers. They enlist the services of the local baker, Pulcinella, a dental-guild drop-out with a bagful of terrifying tools and a sadistic plan. Come watch this collision course of physical stunts and verbal fireworks— will Pantalone fall for the ruse or have his own revenge in turn? Get ready for laughs and a rowdy performance!”
