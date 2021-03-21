Richmond, Henrico, Hanover seniors can call to schedule vaccine appointment

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s now easier for seniors living in certain counties to make a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.
Senior residents in Hanover County will be to schedule an appointment for the vaccine by phone starting Monday.
For seniors 65 and older in Hanover, you can call the Hanover County COVID-19 Call Center to register at 804-365-3240.
Richmond and Henrico residents 65 and older also no longer have to wait for an email or phone call to schedule their shot.
You can now call the Richmond Henrico Health District’s COVID Hotline directly at 804-205-3501 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
All others wanting a vaccine need to pre-register on the state’s website and wait until they’re contacted.
For full coverage of the state’s vaccine rollout, click here.
