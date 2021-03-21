Richmond barber expresses concern over vaccine access

A year into the pandemic, Powell says that hasn’t changed. He and other barbers are still seeing a steady flow of customers are still coming barbershops continue to implement strict safety and sanitation measures, like masks and plastic barriers to keep everyone safe. But being a barber or hairstylist is a still skill that can’t be done from a safe social distance and with the number of clients he serves, Powell says it only makes sense to move people in those careers higher on the list to be vaccinated.