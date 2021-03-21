Positive COVID-19 tests force VCU out of NCAA Tournament

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - VCU head coach Mike Rhoades was notified of the decision about four and a half hours before the Rams were scheduled to tip off against Oregon in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Marion County Department of Health and the NCAA were opting to call the game a no-contest due to multiple COVID-19 positive tests in VCU’s program during the last 48 hours. Oregon would move onto the second round, while the Rams would have to figure out how to return to Richmond.