Petersburg to hold virtual youth summit

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg will hold a virtual youth summit in May with the theme, “Making a Difference.”
The summit will offer sessions on health, career exploration, employment, history and civic engagement.
“The goal of this program is to provide Petersburg youth with the skills and knowledge to make positive decisions and positive changes within their community and beyond,” a release said.
The following sessions will be featured:
- Coping during the Covid-19 Pandemic
- Exploring a Trade
- Civic Duty
- Job Skills
- Black History beyond Black History Month
- Virtual College Tour
“Our Petersburg students have gone through tremendous changes and have been forced to adapt since the start of this pandemic. While we weren’t able to offer our summer youth academy last year, we still want to offer them an opportunity to learn and develop those necessary skills. This is also a chance to connect with their peers in an engaging and captivating virtual environment,” said Darnetta Tyus, Deputy City Manager for Community Affairs.
Registration for 100 spots is open now and will close when all spots are filled. The summit is open to Petersburg residents in grades 8th-12th.
The event will be on May 8 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
If you would like to register, click here.
