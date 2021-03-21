Over 1,000 COVID-19 cases reported in 24 hours | 10 COVID-19 related deaths confirmed

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Health Department reported 605,967 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia, a 1,063 case increase in the past 24 hours.
The health department is also reporting 10,127 deaths and 25,820 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 6,324,508 PCR tests have been given throughout the state. The 7-day PCR testing positivity rate increased to 5.6%.
VDH uses the number of new cases per 100,000 population to describe new infections, not positive tests per 100,000 population because some people will be tested more than once.
One new outbreak was reported Monday. The total number of outbreaks is 2,787.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 67,919 cases associated with the outbreaks.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 24,892 cases, 830 hospitalizations, 386 deaths
- Henrico: 22,547 cases, 946 hospitalizations, 565 deaths
- Richmond: 15,405 cases, 740 hospitalizations, 236 deaths
- Hanover: 7,091 cases, 258 hospitalizations, 146 deaths
- Petersburg: 3,427 cases, 145 hospitalizations, 74 deaths
- Goochland: 1,284 cases, 46 hospitalizations, 20 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
