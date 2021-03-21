Henrico in need of volunteers to serve as child advocates

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County is in need of volunteers to serve as child advocates to work in the court system on behalf of abused or neglected children.
Henrico County Court Appointed Special Advocates will hold virtual information sessions on March 23 and April 1 at 6 p.m. for people interested.
“Henrico CASA is a private, nonprofit organization that has worked closely with the court for 25 years. Working typically 10 to 12 hours per month, volunteer advocates gather information on a child’s circumstances to supplement information provided to the court. Henrico CASA volunteers served 401 children by donating 13,532 hours during fiscal year 2019-20,” a release said.
A 14-session training program for volunteers will begin on April 17.
Potential volunteers must apply by April 2, be at least t 21 years old and have regular access to a computer. Applicants will be interviewed, fingerprinted and undergo criminal background and reference checks.
If you are interested in applying but cannot make an information session, contact Rebecca Kalman-Winston at (804) 501-1670 or kal001@henrico.us.
For more information, click here.
