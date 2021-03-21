Forecast: Warming up into the work week!

More sunshine to close out the weekend

By Sophia Armata | March 21, 2021 at 5:31 AM EDT - Updated March 21 at 5:31 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Beautiful weather continues today with temperatures getting even warmer to close out the weekend.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in near 30, highs around 60.

MONDAY. Partly sunny. Lows in the lower to mid 30s, highs in the low 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Lows lower 40s, highs lower 60s. Increasing clouds with showers possible late. (Rain Chance: 20%)

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny, slight chance of morning showers. Lows lower 40s, highs mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers possible, especially late in the day. Lows upper 40s, highs near 70. (Rain Chance: 50%).

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Showers and storms could continue through the morning & afternoon. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

SATURDAY: Sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs near 70.

