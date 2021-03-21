Fans react to men’s basketball teams in Virginia not advancing in NCAA tournament

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - March Madness turned into March Sadness for many basketball fans in Virginia with all five men’s basketball teams not advancing in the next round of the NCAA tournament.
One of these upsets came from VCU, which received multiple positive COVID-19 tests. Their game against Oregon was declared a no-contest on Saturday evening.
“Very surprising,” said Jonathan Tran, a freshman at VCU. “I didn’t expect it at all, but that’s March Madness for you.”
Tran and his friends, Kaylan Moradi and Vinh Thai, were sad to see their team, VCU, out of the NCAA tournament.
“I don’t think anyone deserves to have their season because of something like getting COVID,” Moradi said.
As fans, they’re crushed about the result. However, these fans say they’re thankful that safety is a top priority for the NCAA tournament.
“It was disappointing, but at the end of the day, safety first,” Tran said.
“It was sad at first, but I think it’s better that we don’t help the spread and put an end to that,” Moradi said.
The rest of the men’s basketball teams from Virginia lost their games, including UVA, who won the national championship title in 2019.
“It’s a little sad now that UVA got eliminated, and VCU and all of them are gone,” Moradi said.
However, Moradi and Tran are already looking forward to next season.
“I think there’s hope for next season, hopefully, and Virginia makes a comeback in the tournament,” Moradi said.
Tran hopes the Rams can make a comeback to the court next year.
“I know they can make it. I know they got it,” Tran said. “Go Rams!”
There’s still hope for the Rams in the NCAA tournament. The VCU Women’s Basketball Team will face Indiana during the first round tomorrow afternoon at 2 p.m.
