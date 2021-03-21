Dog dies in southside Richmond house fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond fire crews have officially marked a fire on the city’s southside in the 600 block of Labrook Drive, under control.
Crews responded to the fire around 12:00 p.m. this afternoon for reports of house fire. When they arrived, they observed flames and smoke coming from an attached garage. Fire crews say all occupants were out of the building, and attack ensued.
The fire was marked under control at 12:56 p.m. and the Red Cross was requested to assist four adults, two children, and a small dog. Unfortunately another dog did not make it, and died at the scene. No other injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
This is a developing story
