VDOT to start work on interchange improvement project at I-95 and Maury Street

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Transportation will start work next week on an interchange improvements project at Interstate 95 and Maury Street in Richmond.
The goal is for traffic to flow better through the I-95/Maury Street interchange during rush hours.
The project will address “deficiencies in capacity, geometry and safety.”
“Improvements include replacing the signalized intersections at the ramp to and from Maury Street at I-95 with a single lane roundabout,” VDOT said.
Starting March 25, VDOT will close two sections of East 4th Street to start the construction. The following sections will be closed until fall 2021:
- East 4th Street between Everett Street and Maury Street
- East 4th Street between Maury Street and the on-ramp to I-95
VDOT says drivers will still be able to have access to Maury Street and property within the closed area during work.
Drivers can use East 5th Street, Everett Street, Maury Street and Albany Street to get around the closures.
The estimated cost of the project is $7.9 million.
If all goes according to plan, the project is projected to be done in the spring of 2022.
