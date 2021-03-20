VCU men’s basketball out of NCAA Tournament due to COVID-19 protocols

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - VCU men’s basketball will not be playing in the NCAA Tournament after its Round of 64 game against 7-seed Oregon was declared a ‘no-contest’ due to COVID-19 protocols.
The NCAA said in a statement, “This decision was made in consultation with the Marion County Public Health Department. As a result, Oregon will advance to the next round of the tournament. The NCAA and the committee regret that VCU’s student-athletes and coaching staff will not be able to play in a tournament in which they earned the right to participate. Because of privacy issues we cannot provide further details.”
The announcement was made just hours before the Rams were set to tip off.
“We’ve been tested every day for the past three weeks, but within the past 48 hours we’ve received multiple positive tests. We are devastated for our players and coaches. It has been a dream for all of us to play in the NCAA Tournament. We appreciate the care of our doctors and administration this year, and all our efforts and attention will be put into our players at this time,” said VCU Head Coach Mike Rhoades.
The Rams earned an at-large berth to the NCAA Tournament following a 19-7 campaign in which they reached the Atlantic 10 Conference Championship Game for the sixth time since 2012-13. VCU was appearing in the NCAA Tournament for the 18th time in school history and the 12th since 2004.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
