On the Sidelines scoreboard- March 19

On the Sidelines logo (Source: WWBT NBC12)
By Marc Davis | March 20, 2021 at 12:15 AM EDT - Updated March 20 at 12:15 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Highland Springs held off Deep Run in our On the Sidelines Game of the Week to headline action.

Highland Springs 21, Deep Run 15

Manchester 42, Midlothian 14

Powhatan 53, Cosby 0

Hermitage 54, Henrico 7

Patrick Henry 28, Atlee 6

Hanover 17, Mechanicsville 7

Louisa 42, Fluvanna 7

Spotsylvania 55, Caroline 0

Mills Godwin @ Glen Allen- PPD, field conditions

King & Queen @ King William- Cancelled

Benedictine @ St. Christopher’s- Saturday, 1:00

Orange @ Goochland- Saturday, 1:00

Thomas Dale @ Prince George- Saturday, 2:00

Meadowbrook @ Petersburg- Saturday, 2:00

Grafton @ New Kent- Saturday, 7:00

L.C. Bird @ James River- Monday, 6:30

Hopewell @ Dinwiddie- Monday, 7:00

