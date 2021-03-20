On the Sidelines scoreboard- March 19

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Highland Springs held off Deep Run in our On the Sidelines Game of the Week to headline action.
Highland Springs 21, Deep Run 15
Manchester 42, Midlothian 14
Powhatan 53, Cosby 0
Hermitage 54, Henrico 7
Patrick Henry 28, Atlee 6
Hanover 17, Mechanicsville 7
Louisa 42, Fluvanna 7
Spotsylvania 55, Caroline 0
Mills Godwin @ Glen Allen- PPD, field conditions
King & Queen @ King William- Cancelled
Benedictine @ St. Christopher’s- Saturday, 1:00
Orange @ Goochland- Saturday, 1:00
Thomas Dale @ Prince George- Saturday, 2:00
Meadowbrook @ Petersburg- Saturday, 2:00
Grafton @ New Kent- Saturday, 7:00
L.C. Bird @ James River- Monday, 6:30
Hopewell @ Dinwiddie- Monday, 7:00
