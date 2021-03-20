Senior Alert issued for 81-year-old Roanoke woman

ROANOKE, Va. (WWBT) - State police has issued a Senior Alert for an 81-year-old Roanoke woman. She suffers from cognitive impairment, according to police.
Police say Harriet Guion Hodges was last seen on March 19 leaving her residence in the 2200 block of Windsor Avenue in Roanoke, Virginia.
Hodges was last seen wearing a waist-length purple coat and white pants.
Hodges is described as a white female, 5′3 tall, weighing 125 pounds with brown eyes.
Anyone with information on Hodges whereabouts should contact the Roanoke City Police Department at 540-853-2212.
