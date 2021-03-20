Over 1,500 COVID-19 cases reported in 24 hours | Positivity rate at 5.5%

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Health Department reported 603,745 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia, a 1,563 case increase in the past 24 hours.
The health department is also reporting 10,104 deaths and 25,758 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 6,295,968 PCR tests have been given throughout the state. The 7-day PCR testing positivity rate remains 5.5%.
VDH uses the number of new cases per 100,000 population to describe new infections, not positive tests per 100,000 population because some people will be tested more than once.
Eight new outbreaks were reported Saturday. The total number of outbreaks is 2,786.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 67,874 cases associated with the outbreaks.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 24,806 cases, 830 hospitalizations, 385 deaths
- Henrico: 22,452 cases, 944 hospitalizations, 562 deaths
- Richmond: 15,367 cases, 739 hospitalizations, 234 deaths
- Hanover: 7,038 cases, 257 hospitalizations, 145 deaths
- Petersburg: 3,413 cases, 144 hospitalizations, 74 deaths
- Goochland: 1,274 cases, 46 hospitalizations, 20 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
