Local non-profit celebrates one-year milestone of food deliveries

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Bridging RVA, a local non-profit, is celebrating its one-year milestone anniversary.
Bridging RVA’s food delivery initiative called, ‘Drop, Knock, Leave’, began delivering thousands of bags of groceries 52 weeks ago to needy families across central Virginia.
The deliveries began when schools first closed, starting as a volunteer effort to help deliver weekend meal bags to the homes of students.
On March 20, Knock, Drop, Leave reached nearly every part of the region, including delivering food to quarantined COVID patients in Richmond.
