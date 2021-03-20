Historical Society, Parks & Recreation to present lecture on women’s influence in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield Historical Society of Virginia and Chesterfield Department of Parks and Recreation will present a lecture called, ‘Through the Ages with Women of Chesterfield - A Look at Some Accomplished Women of the County and Their Impact on the World Around Them’.
The following women and their contributions and influence will be recognized:
- Elizabeth Kennon, a business owner in 1696
- Mourning Logan, a woman of color who owned property in 1811
- Mary Randolph, author of an 1824 cookbook still in print
- Lilla Spivey, who delivered health care to the county beginning in 1924
- Marguerite Friend Christian, the granddaughter of slaves, who became the supervisor of elementary education in 1966 during integration
- Arline McGuire, the first elected Constitutional official, as Treasurer in the county in 1979
- Educator Bettie Weaver, who authored a textbook
- Lucille Moseley, first Chairman of the Chesterfield Historical Society of Virginia
Reservations are required due to seating being limited. To reserve a seat call Bryan Truzzie, (804) 751-4946.
Face masks are required, cleaning procedures have been created and social distancing guidelines will be in effect.
The lecture is free and will take place on March 27 at 11 a.m. at The Chesterfield County Museum located at 6813 Mimms Loop, on the Historic Courthouse Green along Route 10/Ironbridge Road in Chesterfield.
