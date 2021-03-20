Heroes honored for saving a man’s life

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The city of Charlottesville is honoring the heroes that helped save a man’s life after he suffered a life threatening emergency.
Last week, a chef working in Revolutionary Soup had a heart attack while on the job. He stopped breathing for several minutes. Together with his coworkers, the Charlottesville Police Department, and the Charlottesville Fire Department performed lifesaving CPR to keep him alive.
These downtown Charlottesville workers and first responders were recognized Friday afternoon for their heroic actions.
