Dominos locations in Richmond area to hold hiring day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Franchise and corporate-owned Dominos in the Greater Richmond area will be hosting a hiring day.
34 participating stores will be hiring approximately 325 team members.
Open positions include:
- Delivery drivers
- Customer service representatives
- Assistant managers
- General managers
The hiring day will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 27.
Managers and supervisors will be at each participating store to conduct immediate, on-site interviews throughout the hiring event.
Domino’s stores throughout Greater Richmond offer flexible schedules and competitive wages for all positions.
Assistant and general managers will earn a salary with benefits, with select locations offering bonuses.
Those who are interested in applying for a job may apply here.
