Dominos locations in Richmond area to hold hiring day
By Adrianna Hargrove | March 20, 2021 at 6:26 PM EDT - Updated March 20 at 6:26 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Franchise and corporate-owned Dominos in the Greater Richmond area will be hosting a hiring day.

34 participating stores will be hiring approximately 325 team members.

Open positions include:

  • Delivery drivers
  • Customer service representatives
  • Assistant managers
  • General managers

The hiring day will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 27.

Managers and supervisors will be at each participating store to conduct immediate, on-site interviews throughout the hiring event.

Domino’s stores throughout Greater Richmond offer flexible schedules and competitive wages for all positions.

Assistant and general managers will earn a salary with benefits, with select locations offering bonuses.

Those who are interested in applying for a job may apply here.

