DAMF offering media tours of WWII aircraft in Culpeper

CULPEPER, Va. (WWBT) - The Delaware Aviation Museum Foundation (DAMF) will be offering a limited number of media tours at Culpeper Regional Airport.
The tour is part of the Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force, “Warbird Showcase” event, and will tour the North American WWII B-25 bomber Panchito.
The tours will take place on April 10 at Culpeper Regional Airport and other airports such as Richmond in July, and Fredericksburg in October.
