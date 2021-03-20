DAMF offering media tours of WWII aircraft in Culpeper

Panchito (Source: Delaware Aviation Museum Foundation)
By Adrianna Hargrove | March 20, 2021 at 6:06 PM EDT - Updated March 20 at 6:06 PM

CULPEPER, Va. (WWBT) - The Delaware Aviation Museum Foundation (DAMF) will be offering a limited number of media tours at Culpeper Regional Airport.

Panchito
The tour is part of the Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force, “Warbird Showcase” event, and will tour the North American WWII B-25 bomber Panchito.

Avenger Static
The tours will take place on April 10 at Culpeper Regional Airport and other airports such as Richmond in July, and Fredericksburg in October.

For more information, click here.

